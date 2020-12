Noémie Tahiti chante "l'urgence" de "sauver la planète"

"Dear mister presidents, my name is Noemie I live on an island, that we call Tahiti

Surrounded by dolphins, whales, and turtles, life here is so happy

So I have a question, why are you killing me

Take my hand, walk with me Let’s climb this mountain

Turn around, breath deeply

Take my hand, dive with me

Feel the silence, embrace the blue

What do you see ?

Take my hand, lie down beside me

Let’s chase shooting stars, make a wish

Dear mister presidents, are you so blind to see

Climate is changing, it’s an emergency Just save our planet,

I’m begging you on my knees

So i have a request, please face reality

Take my hand (now), walk with me

Let’s climb this mountain

Turn around, why can’t you see ?

Take my hand, dive with me

Look at the corals, it’s a catastrophy

Take my hand, lie down beside me

Close your eyes, listen to me

Dear mister presidents it’s time to be mighty."