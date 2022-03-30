Tahiti Infos

​Abstention record, Macron en tête à 40,25% en Polynésie


Tahiti, le 10 avril 2022 – L'abstention a battu un nouveau record historique pour un premier tour de l'élection présidentielle en Polynésie française avec 30,87% de participation. Emmanuel Macron, soutenu par le Tapura Huiraatira d'Édouard Fritch, sort en tête du premier tour avec 40,25% des voix, devant Marine Le Pen à 19,45%, Valérie Pécresse à 7,93% et Éric Zemmour à 7,11%.
 
Participation : 63 455 votants (30,87%)
 
Nathalie Arthaud : 819 voix (1,35%)
Fabien Roussel : 376 voix (0,62%)
Emmanuel Macron : 24 418 voix (40,25%)
Jean Lassalle : 618 voix (1,02%)
Marine Le Pen : 11 797 voix (19,45%)
Éric Zemmour : 4 311 voix (7,11%)
Jean-Luc Mélenchon : 8 035 voix (13,24%)
Anne Hidalgo : 874 voix (1,44%)
Yannick Jadot : 2 166 voix (3,57%)
Valérie Pécresse : 4 809 voix (7,93%)
Philippe Poutou : 459 voix (0,76%)
Nicolas Dupont-Aignan : 1 983 voix (3,27%)
 


Rédigé par Antoine Samoyeau le Dimanche 10 Avril 2022 à 08:39 | Lu 641 fois
           


