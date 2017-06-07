Nouvelle distinction d'excellence pour l'hôtel The Brando

PAPEETE, 7 juin 2017 - Le magazine Luxury Travel Advisor a décerné à l'hôtel The Brando la distinction 2017 du “Top Luxury Beach Hotel Worldwide”.
Les gagnants de ce classement 2017 publié fin mai dernier par le Questex Travel Group’s Luxury Travel Advisor magazine ont été exclusivement déterminés par les lecteurs du magazine. Les prix récompensent les entreprises considérées comme les meilleures fournisseurs dans l'industrie du voyage de luxe à travers le monde.
Les gagnants 2017 d'un Awards of Excellence, selon les catégories
Best Cruise Line for Luxury Ocean Cruises : Viking Cruises
Best Cruise Line for Luxury Small Ships: Silversea Cruises
Best Luxury River Cruise Company: Viking River Cruises
Airlines: Best Flat-bed Business Class Service: Emirates
Best FIT Operator: Abercrombie & Kent
Best Local Destination Management Company: IC Bellagio
Best Chauffeured Services Worldwide: Carey International
Best New Villa 2016: Villa Garrovo at Hotel Villa d’Este, Lake Como, Italy
Top North America Hotel Opening 2016: Four Seasons Resort O’ahu at Ko Olina, Hawaii
Top Asia Hotel Opening 2016: Four Seasons Kyoto
Top Middle East Hotel Opening 2016: Four Seasons Jakarta
Top Europe Hotel Opening 2016: Il Sereno Lago di Como, Italy
Top African/Indian Ocean Hotel Opening 2016: Four Seasons Hotel Casablanca
Top Caribbean Hotel Opening 2016: Le Barthelemy, St. Barts
Top Mexico/Central America Hotel Opening 2016: Four Seasons Hotel Bogota, Colombia
Top Luxury Hotel in London: The Ritz
Top Luxury Hotel in New York: The St. Regis New York
Top Luxury Hotel in Paris: Four Seasons Hotel George V
Top Luxury Hotel in Rome: Hotel de Russie
Top Luxury Beach Hotel Worldwide: The Brando, French Polynesia
Top Renovation for 2016: Ritz, Paris
Top Luxury Boutique Hotel Worldwide: Hotel Brunelleschi, Florence
Top Luxury Sales Executive Worldwide: Caroline Goux, Oetker Collection
Top General Manager Worldwide: Fabio Datteroni, Castello del Nero Hotel & Spa, Italy
Most Anticipated Hotel Opening for 2017: The Silo, Cape Town, South Africa
Top Luxury Hotel Worldwide: Villa d’Este, Lake Como
