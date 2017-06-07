Nouvelle distinction d'excellence pour l'hôtel The Brando

Les gagnants 2017 d'un Awards of Excellence, selon les catégories





Best Cruise Line for Luxury Ocean Cruises : Viking Cruises



Best Cruise Line for Luxury Small Ships: Silversea Cruises



Best Luxury River Cruise Company: Viking River Cruises



Airlines: Best Flat-bed Business Class Service: Emirates



Best FIT Operator: Abercrombie & Kent



Best Local Destination Management Company: IC Bellagio



Best Chauffeured Services Worldwide: Carey International



Best New Villa 2016: Villa Garrovo at Hotel Villa d’Este, Lake Como, Italy



Top North America Hotel Opening 2016: Four Seasons Resort O’ahu at Ko Olina, Hawaii



Top Asia Hotel Opening 2016: Four Seasons Kyoto



Top Middle East Hotel Opening 2016: Four Seasons Jakarta



Top Europe Hotel Opening 2016: Il Sereno Lago di Como, Italy



Top African/Indian Ocean Hotel Opening 2016: Four Seasons Hotel Casablanca



Top Caribbean Hotel Opening 2016: Le Barthelemy, St. Barts



Top Mexico/Central America Hotel Opening 2016: Four Seasons Hotel Bogota, Colombia



Top Luxury Hotel in London: The Ritz



Top Luxury Hotel in New York: The St. Regis New York



Top Luxury Hotel in Paris: Four Seasons Hotel George V



Top Luxury Hotel in Rome: Hotel de Russie



Top Luxury Beach Hotel Worldwide: The Brando, French Polynesia



Top Renovation for 2016: Ritz, Paris



Top Luxury Boutique Hotel Worldwide: Hotel Brunelleschi, Florence



Top Luxury Sales Executive Worldwide: Caroline Goux, Oetker Collection



Top General Manager Worldwide: Fabio Datteroni, Castello del Nero Hotel & Spa, Italy



Most Anticipated Hotel Opening for 2017: The Silo, Cape Town, South Africa



Top Luxury Hotel Worldwide: Villa d’Este, Lake Como