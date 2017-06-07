Tahiti Infos
Nouvelle distinction d'excellence pour l'hôtel The Brando




Nouvelle distinction d'excellence pour l'hôtel The Brando
PAPEETE, 7 juin 2017 - Le magazine Luxury Travel Advisor a décerné à l'hôtel The Brando la distinction 2017 du “Top Luxury Beach Hotel Worldwide”.

Les gagnants de ce classement 2017 publié fin mai dernier par le Questex Travel Group’s Luxury Travel Advisor magazine ont été exclusivement déterminés par les lecteurs du magazine. Les prix récompensent les entreprises considérées comme les meilleures fournisseurs dans l'industrie du voyage de luxe à travers le monde.


Les gagnants 2017 d'un Awards of Excellence, selon les catégories


Best Cruise Line for Luxury Ocean Cruises : Viking Cruises

Best Cruise Line for Luxury Small Ships: Silversea Cruises

Best Luxury River Cruise Company: Viking River Cruises

Airlines: Best Flat-bed Business Class Service: Emirates

Best FIT Operator: Abercrombie & Kent

Best Local Destination Management Company: IC Bellagio

Best Chauffeured Services Worldwide: Carey International

Best New Villa 2016: Villa Garrovo at Hotel Villa d’Este, Lake Como, Italy

Top North America Hotel Opening 2016: Four Seasons Resort O’ahu at Ko Olina, Hawaii

Top Asia Hotel Opening 2016: Four Seasons Kyoto

Top Middle East Hotel Opening 2016: Four Seasons Jakarta

Top Europe Hotel Opening 2016: Il Sereno Lago di Como, Italy

Top African/Indian Ocean Hotel Opening 2016: Four Seasons Hotel Casablanca

Top Caribbean Hotel Opening 2016: Le Barthelemy, St. Barts

Top Mexico/Central America Hotel Opening 2016: Four Seasons Hotel Bogota, Colombia

Top Luxury Hotel in London: The Ritz

Top Luxury Hotel in New York: The St. Regis New York

Top Luxury Hotel in Paris: Four Seasons Hotel George V

Top Luxury Hotel in Rome: Hotel de Russie

Top Luxury Beach Hotel Worldwide: The Brando, French Polynesia

Top Renovation for 2016: Ritz, Paris

Top Luxury Boutique Hotel Worldwide: Hotel Brunelleschi, Florence

Top Luxury Sales Executive Worldwide: Caroline Goux, Oetker Collection

Top General Manager Worldwide: Fabio Datteroni, Castello del Nero Hotel & Spa, Italy

Most Anticipated Hotel Opening for 2017: The Silo, Cape Town, South Africa

Top Luxury Hotel Worldwide: Villa d’Este, Lake Como

Rédigé par JPV le Mercredi 7 Juin 2017 à 17:02





