Barack Obama is in Tahiti for a very exclusive vacation




PAPEETE, March 15, 2017 - Barack Obama has landed in Tahiti, French Polynesia, at 3h21pm this wednesday according to informations published by the local television TNTV. After immigration, he boarded a private flight to the Brando Hotel, a very select resort on the private island Tetiaroa, located 53 km north of Tahiti.

According to the local press, the former US president will spend one month in French Polynesia, including a stay at the 5 stars hotel. Located on an idyllic private island, The Brando is appreciated by stars such as Leonardo Dicaprio for its intimacy and isolation, as well as its environmental friendliness. For example its electricity is produced from coconut oil and its air conditionning comes from a SWAC, an eco-friendly solution using cold deep waters to save energy.


Rédigé par Jacques Franc de Ferrière le Mercredi 15 Mars 2017 à 16:28 | Lu 169 fois

Tags : BRANDO, OBAMA, PEOPLE, TETIAROA





